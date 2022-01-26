Growth inspires ExCeL move for Event Tech Live 2022

Event Tech Live (ETL) London 2022, the show’s 9th edition, will be live and direct at ExCeL on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 November.

The move from Old Truman Brewery highlights ETL’s growth, in terms of visitors, exhibitors, impact and influence, since its 2014 launch.

Bigger stands booked into ETL22 will benefit from ExCeL’s easy access, the proximity to City Airport answers the wants of the greater than ever weight of international input and the range of accommodation, quite literally on the doorstep, is another welcome addition.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “Old Truman Brewery is loaded with USPs, it was the perfect place to launch and develop ETL, which we did a whole lot of over the years there.

“The show has developed massively as a result and with technology under a much bigger spotlight now, triggering expansive thinking from exhibitors, ETL Vegas launching in June and working ever-closer with partners and interested parties across the world, this is the right time to take the London event to a purpose-built venue.

“The whole team is excited by what we will be able to achieve at ExCeL. Watch this space for detail.”

Caroline Gourlay, senior account manager at ExCeL London, said: “Event Tech Live has grown in stature since its first turn and now sits as the only hybrid show dedicated to event technology.

“ExCeL London is delighted to be welcoming ETL for the first time later this year. As we’re increasingly seeing, London is at the forefront for the tech industry and ExCeL’s advanced facilities make it a firm choice for the sector.”

Event Tech Live 2022 opens virtually on Tuesday 15 November followed by two hybrid days at ExCeL.

