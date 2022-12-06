Groundbreaking re-design of {10-11} Carlton House Terrace begins

We are pleased to announce that works have begun to bring to fruition a major re-design of our venue – home to The British Academy for humanities and social sciences. The transformation of our lower ground floor into an exciting new event space will be led by leading architectural firm Wright & Wright. The firm was chosen for its expertise in the design of educational and cultural institutions. The scheme will centre on the addition of the latest hybrid event technology, allowing for worldwide & agile hosts and audiences to experience the grandeur & quality of events at {10-11} Carlton House Terrace.

The major building works are the biggest changes to our venue since its opening 120 years ago in 1902. This £9.6 million development is aided by a lead gift of £5 million from the Wolfson Foundation – part of a major grant of £10 million to support the humanities and social sciences. The project will transform the corridors and rooms on the lower floors into three, double-height event spaces that are technologically equipped for all manner of events, such as conferences, lectures, workshops, festivals, and performances. This follows the significant demand in increase for online and hybrid events the industry has experienced post-pandemic.

As specialists in reconciling historic buildings for the future age, Wright & Wright architects have designed an innovative plan that will provide contemporary spaces that complement the historic details of our beautiful Grade I listed building. Furthermore, with awards in sustainability and eco-conscious design, the firm has ensured that our commitment to sustainability is evident throughout the re-design.

We are also pleased to report that {10-11} Carlton House Terrace will be the first Grade I listed property in Westminster to be granted permission to install double glazing, allowing for better climate control, in addition to the entirety of the heating systems being carbon-free through the use of air source heat pumps.

The new configuration of the lower floors of Carlton House Terrace will create vibrant event space that will attract an array of new national and international hosts and guests, who will get to enjoy the historical significance of the building; as well as the first-class technology embedded in the new event space.

The British Academy President, Julia Black, comments:

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for The British Academy. The transformation of our building signals a new opening up of our physical spaces, and in turn, brings the remarkable knowledge, perspectives and creativity from across our varying disciplines to audiences in the UK and internationally. The humanities and social sciences have so much to contribute to society; and it is the Academy’s role to provide the best possible platform for them, connecting the best insights from our disciplines with policymakers, leading thinkers and curious minds.”

Stephen Smith, Partner at Wright & Wright Architects also comments:

“The design will unlock existing, underused spaces, transforming the historic building for the future and enabling Carlton House Terrace to serve growing audiences. Our low-energy solution is based on an innovative approach that exemplifies our firm’s core tenets of building new into old sustainably, with a low carbon footprint and environmentally conscious designs that will last well into the future. Reacting to post-Covid realities, this transformation will create flexible rooms for new ways of meeting and sharing in digital, hybrid and in-person formats. We are honoured to help shape the evolution of the rich architectural and social history of {10-11} Carlton House Terrace.”