Grooveyard are Ireland’s ‘Best Event Management Company” after winning big at this years National Event Industry Awards 2021

Its official. Grooveyard are Ireland’s ‘Best Event Management Company” after winning the coveted title at this year’s National Event industry Awards. The agency scored a hat trick for: Best Event Management Company – Best Virtual Brand Launch for CUPRA – and Best Team Achievement award.

Grooveyard have set the standard for innovation and creativity when it comes to delivering brand events and these awards further consolidate its position as Ireland’s leading agency partner to deliver results.

Commenting on the wins Grooveyard’s Managing Director James Gavin said “After a tough year for the industry it was fantastic to win three highly significant awards and for the team to be recognised for all of the exceptional work that they do to deliver results for our clients. The pandemic certainly transformed the virtual events experience and while it did pose challenges it also created huge opportunities for the team to adapt and deliver some world class digital events. It was a real honour to be recognised and we’re excited for the future”.

Grooveyard are currently recruiting to further expand its workforce to fulfil the requirement to engage consumers with exciting live and virtual event experiences.

The National Event Industry Awards is the only awards programme that celebrates excellence and showcases the very highest standards in Ireland’s event industry. This year’s virtual event was viewed by leading industry figures and judged by a panel of recognised, expert judges from Ireland and the UK.