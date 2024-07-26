Grooveyard Agency named as one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024

Grooveyard, one of Ireland’s leading event management companies is thrilled to announce that it has been named as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024, a testament to its commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment for its employees.

This year the Sunday Times acknowledged a selection of exceptional organisations for their annual Best Workplaces in Ireland recognition. More than 65,000 employees were invited to complete the ‘Best Places to Work’ survey, sharing their insights across 17 key categories of their workplace culture, which included themes like career and development, talent management, recognition and teamwork.

“We’re really honored to receive this recognition,” said James Gavin, CEO of Grooveyard . “Our employees are our greatest asset, and it’s important that our workplace is where they feel valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work. And of course we always try to find the perfect harmony between work and play! Happy Team means Happy Clients”

Grooveyard has established a company culture that prioritizes employee well-being, professional development, and work-life balance. Through initiatives such as flexible work hours, team building activities, and ongoing training opportunities, Grooveyard fosters a collaborative and inclusive atmosphere where employees can thrive.

In addition to offering a positive work environment, the multiple award winning agency is known for its innovative event solutions and exceptional customer service. With a team of talented and dedicated professionals, Grooveyard continues to deliver unforgettable experiences for clients globally.

For more information about Grooveyard and its award-winning services, visit www.grooveyard.ie

