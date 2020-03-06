Grip extends event attendee offering to include virtual meeting rooms

The news comes at a time when meetings and events around the world have been postponed due to Coronavirus.

Grip, the award-winning event matchmaking software, has announced today a development in its software which allows event attendees to conduct meetings via virtual meeting rooms.

This important news comes in the wake of many events around the world which have been postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

While there is uncertainty in the meetings and events world, Grip now has the technology in place to offer attendees the opportunity to meet in virtual meeting rooms. The technology provides video meetings in the browser, meaning no downloads or logins are required for guests.

Messe Berlin, Informa Markets and Encore Media are just a few of the first event organisers who will be offering the software to their attendees.

A hybrid version of the integration is currently underway for ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show, which has been postponed due to Coronavirus. With attendees who have already travelled to Berlin for the event, Grip has adapted its app to allow people to meet in alternative locations around the city.

Tim Groot, CEO of Grip (pictured) said: “We are an industry that has to think on our feet – and I believe this innovative development is perfectly placed to empower the events industry to continue to conduct planned meetings.

“We know there is uncertainty surrounding Coronavirus, but bringing people together is the backbone of the events industry and we will aim to do this whether it’s face-to-face or in a virtual meeting room. Event professionals are always quick to adapt to the challenges facing the industry and we hope our technology and this integration will help organisers.”