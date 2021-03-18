Grip bolsters leadership team with three new senior hires

Grip, the first market engagement platform for hybrid, virtual and live events, has announced three new appointments for the roles of CFO, Head of Marketing and Head of People. The roles were created following Grip’s continued growth as they adapted during a pivotal moment for the events industry over the last year.

The new additions to the leadership team will support the next phase of Grip’s acceleration, following the recent $13million (USD) investment in Series A funding. The new roles will ensure Grip continues its focus on innovation and international expansion, while adapting to the changing needs of the events industry during a time of major digital advancement.

Geraint Owen joins Grip in the newly created role of CFO, following six years at Questback, where he was Finance Director for US and UK. In his previous role, Geraint focused on scaling the business in both the UK and US, and will be using his knowledge of the American market to support Grip as the business looks to further establish its presence overseas.

Graham Forsyth, former Marketing Director at Khoros for EMEA and ANZ, is joining Grip as Head of Marketing. Graham’s in-depth knowledge of AI engagement software will help Grip establish its position as the leading market engagement platform and build international awareness of the business.

As the Grip team continues to grow, Abby Matthews will join as Head of People. Abby’s previous roles at DREST, Contino and GitLab, have supported significant team growth across the DevOps and Technology markets both in the UK and internationally.

Tim Groot, founder and CEO of Grip, says“We’re at a clear turning point, and today’s markets are demanding long-term solutions. At Grip, we’re committed to creating a platform that will improve the experience and return on investment for event organisers and attendees. In order to do this, we need a world-class team. These newly created roles are the next step in achieving that and we’re looking forward to working with some incredible talent at an exciting time for business.”

Founded in 2016, Grip has grown from a professional networking platform into the first market engagement platform for event organisers to create virtual, hybrid and live event experiences via a single solution.

Grip works with 12 out of 20 of the leading event organisers in the world, creating quality professional connections through the company’s leading AI software. Within 4 years Grip has quadrupled in size, expanded its territories and connected 5.5 million professionals.