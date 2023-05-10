Green Sense Events: Collaboration is key

Top of Article

Someone once said to me, that to be truly sustainable we should have no events at all. The events sector is worth £42.3 billion in the UK alone so I don’t think this industry is going away any time soon, being part of such a huge industry surely gives us as event organisers some incentive to set an example to other industries and to collaborate with each other on how things should be done.

Events are powerful, with the ability to educate, to entertain, to allow people to connect and create memories. However, this comes at a cost to the planet. Events are transient in their nature so there’s always going to be some impact on the surrounding community and environment, with increasing amounts of waste, and travel and transport contributing to 80% of an events carbon footprint, its vital that as an industry we collaborate to reduce our carbon emissions and to reduce waste, to operate responsibly and with good intention.

Green Sense Events, are a UK based Event Management Agency and Consultancy, with a mission to support, educate, and inspire Event Organisers, and Corporate clients to deliver Environmentally and Socially Sustainable Events. As a full-service event agency we deliver sustainable events, and we support other event agencies to do the same.

As consultants we work with event organisations to:

Identify their current ways of working, to understand how engaged their team and their key stakeholders are with their overall ambitions.

We identify the barriers to being more sustainable.

We will look to streamline policies, targets, and ambitions, and bring to life any old documents tucked away on a computer somewhere! We strive to embed sustainable ways of working into the team.

And finally, we strive to instil motivation within the organisation and for the team to feel confident to create their own goals and to really understand and take ownership of making changes within the business and with their clients.

We do also support event organisers as consultants for one off events to advise throughout the planning and delivery on how reduce their impact and support in the measurement and evaluation of an events carbon footprint.

As an event management agency our services focus on:

Working with sustainable suppliers that are local to the event in order to reduce the carbon impact.

Sourcing a venue that has good green credentials such as being energy efficient, with a focus on renewables, good transport links and good recycling in place.

Where possible we will also measure the carbon footprint of the event with a view to learning how we can reduce the environmental impact further in the future and offering the client suggestions around offsetting.

It’s a really exciting time for Green Sense Events; we are currently applying to be a B-Corp to show our commitment and to showcase our social and environmental values. If you’d like to see how we can support you at your next event please get in touch.

