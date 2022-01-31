Green Meetings and The Meetings Industry Association announce strategic partnership to drive sustainability agenda

Green Tourism and the Meetings Industry Association (mia) have secured an exclusive five-year partnership to drive standards for sustainable business meetings and events.

Following the launch of Green Tourism’s ‘Green Meetings’ standard in June 2021, the mia, the body that supports the UK’s business meetings and events sector, has joined forces with the world leading sustainability support programme which has been assessing and accrediting thousands of sustainable businesses for more than a quarter of a century. The partnership will help mia members secure Green Tourism’s accreditation that has a strict three-pillar sustainability criteria.

The criteria, which focuses on people, places and the planet, will allow mia members to easily identify and measure sustainable practices as well as access invaluable sector guidance. Members will be given access to four sustainability webinars a year free-of-charge, expert support and resources as well as discounts on annual membership fees and the confidence that the mia is helping to shape the Green Meetings standard.

Independent assessors will examine members’ adoption of the criteria, which will be integrated into the mia’s AIM Secure accreditation, ranging from energy, water and waste through to catering, procurement and travel, as well as awareness, communication and community involvement.

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the mia, said: “We are moving into a new era of business meetings and events. Covid-19 has been a catalyst in focussing the industry on what is important, and sustainability will play a vital role in supporting the sector’s road to recovery. While it has been a focus for the mia in recent years, after a comprehensive review of the market to further evolve our sustainability member offering, we are pleased to announce this ground-breaking partnership for the sector. This significant step will also boost client confidence as mia members will display the Green Meetings standard, showing their commitment to people, places, and our planet.”

Scott MacLean, managing director of Green Tourism, said: “Sustainability is more important than ever, and has never been higher in public awareness in light of the COP26 climate change summit in Scotland last year. It was, after all, the biggest climate meeting the UK has ever held. We’re pleased that the mia has recognised the value of our Green Meetings standard that was created using our extensive knowledge of sustainability built up over 25 years. We’re looking forward to working with mia’s members across the UK.

“We developed Green Meetings because venues wanted to benefit from the credibility of the Green Tourism standard, but were keen to have an accreditation that is specific to the meetings sector. So, we’re delighted to see how well received it has been by the sector.”

mia members can now sign up for the first partnership webinar which is being held from 11am until 12 noon on Tuesday 15 February 2022. It will provide an introduction to the GreenCheck™ portal, the assessment process, the improvement support available to their business, and will demonstrate how sales teams can win more business with their Green Meetings standard.

To find out more about the partnership and the first introductory webinar, click here.