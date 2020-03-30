Green light for Sustainable Event Awards

The inaugural Sustainable Event Awards (SEA), celebrating environmentalism across worldwide events, suppliers and venues, is to go ahead.

Organised by the Event Industry News team, sponsored by GES, supported by the Sustainable Event Alliance and by the gamut of industry associations, SEA open to entries from April 1st. Winners will be announced on September 1st.

SEA made big waves with the market when it launched in early February, a sought-after recognition for the companies and individuals committed to controlling and curtailing emissions all over the event map.

In Covid-19 lockdown, where the massive brake in pollution statistics, everywhere, is one of very few positives, the SEA reaction continues – multi-platform messages and old school phone calls asking about the awards’ mechanics, getting involved, the occasion and how entries will be evaluated.

Advertisement

Sustainable Event Awards co-founder, Adam Parry, comments: “In a time of extraordinary crisis, in every sector, we’re so pleased to be able to carry on with the Sustainable Event Awards, which accommodates the ‘work at home’ instruction, and recognise the greenest thinkers in the event-world.

“We were determined SEA should have as close to zero carbon footprint as possible. The submission process is all via the website, our 20-strong panel of judges, which includes representatives from the AEO, the Sustainable Energy Council, A Greener Festival and World Wildlife Fund UK, will work remotely and winners will be announced by way of a virtual ceremony.”

Meegan Jones, president of the Sustainable Event Alliance, said: “It has been extremely rewarding in these last few years to see the massive uptake and serious attention given to sustainable event management practices and the realisation by event owners and sponsors, that events can be powerful advocates and platforms for positive change. Now is the perfect time to launch the Sustainable Event Awards.

“We are excited to be part of the Awards, which with its rigorous assessment criteria is designed to shine a light on the truly global leaders in event sustainability excellence.



“We look forward to reviewing, acknowledging and celebrating this excellence, across a terrific range of event sectors and supplier categories.”

GES EMEA managing director, Jason Stead, said: “We are proud to be a part of the Sustainable Event Awards. This is such an important topic and something we are committed to at GES.

The Awards will be a great opportunity to celebrate, to learn from others who are leading the way in making our industry more sustainable and to raise awareness globally.”

Visit the SEA website for categories, entry process and judging panel updates. Subscribe to the newsletter for SEA announcements.