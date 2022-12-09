Green & Fortune partners with event:decision

Focused on helping clients measure and mitigate the impact of their events

Green & Fortune has partnered with event:decision to heighten sustainable processes, metrics, and best practices at live and hybrid events held across its four London venues.

The collaboration between event:decision and Green & Fortune underlines the independent caterer’s conscious approach to business and its commitment to providing event organisers with formalised processes to plan, deliver and track the impact of events and make more sustainable decisions.

Operating ethically, sustainably, and responsibly has been woven into the fabric of Green & Fortune since its inception in 2008. The company takes its role and responsibility in society seriously and will not compromise on how it operates, how it looks after its staff and its reach in the local communities.

Rebecca Harris, Business Development Director at Kings Place Events, comments: “Partnering with event:decision is an important way for us to extend our commitment to operating sustainably and responsibly to our clients. This valuable metric will encourage better, more sustainable event planning decisions which in turn will help mitigate any adverse impact on the planet.”

Matt Grey, Director, event:decision, adds: “Green & Fortune is recognised as being one of the most forward-thinking and progressive independent caterers and we are delighted to have become the preferred data insight specialist for live and hybrid events hosted at their properties.”

Green & Fortune and event:decision were at the recent Sustainable Events Show adding their voice to the important conversation around events and their impact on the planet.