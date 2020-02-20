Green Fairy Productions: Laser and LED Performers showcasing at International Confex 2020

Green Fairy Productions will be exhibiting our stunning and exclusive Laser and LED performers at International Confex 2020. We are excited to demonstrate the UK’s first programmable visual LED dresses which can be seen in our laser and LED violin shows. They are also available for dry hire.

All of Green Fairy’s performance artists have something exceptional about them. We only work with the very best in the industry because we believe each and every client deserves outstanding entertainment every single time.

Our performers range from laser and LED violinists to female magicians, LED circus acts and dancers. They can be booked for their first-class stage shows, as walkabout acts or as background performers.

Green Fairy truly care about both our clients and our performers. We thrive on professionalism, good communication, the happiness of all involved and an exceptional end result. We pride ourselves on the wonderful feedback we receive time and time again;

Advertisement

“The I Do Festivals Group has been working with Green Fairy Productions on our Christmas production in London for three acts over 6 nights. Put simply as the producer, I’m not the easiest person to work with at the best of times with very set ideas on how everything has needs to be delivered to the second. However, Jo from Green Fairy has been incredible and without doubt the best company we have worked with to deliver some highly polished and incredible acts. Guests who have attended our event have been blown away by the production and I attribute a huge part of this to Jo and her team. 100% recommended by us as quality and exemplar service, we won’t be going anywhere else now. Very well done Green Fairy, you have smashed it and won our business long term!” SJ Williams

“Please would you pass on my thanks to Lumina Duel for their participation in the FLP event at the O2 Arena on Saturday. The event was prone to delays and sudden changes in timing and they were all unfailingly patient and co-operative. I am so grateful for their professionalism and the good grace with which they got through both days. The volume of the applause after they had finished just served to further prove how incredible their performance was.” Ruth Trantor, Underwraps

“Thank you so much for creating an electric atmosphere that stayed throughout the whole night. Our eyes were transfixed!” Absolut

We’d love you to come and visit us on stand l30C, so we can chat with you about your next event.

www.greenfairyproductions.com