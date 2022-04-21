Green Events & Innovations Conference – How the live events industry is tackling climate change

Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF) in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

The Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) will bring together music legends, live music & event industry professionals and climate-change fighting superheroes to inspire collective action in the fight against a climate catastrophe on Friday 29th April at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.

GEI 14 will have a seriously jam-packed agenda including an exclusive Keynote from Brian Eno in conversation with Aurora and Love Ssega and a host of Inspiring and knowledgeable speakers who will bring their passion and ideas to the event with confirmed representatives from AEG, ASM Global, EarthPercent, Forest Green Rovers, Glastonbury, Music Declares Emergency, OVO Arena Wembley, Roskilde Festival, Royal Albert Hall, SEC, Soul Sutras, We Love Green, UWE, YOUROPE and many more.

GEI 14 will be an official part of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) for the first time with all ILMC delegates able to attend GEI sessions. The programme will include the hottest greenest topics in the live event and cultural sectors explored and will bring together visionaries, innovators, industry leaders, eloquent speakers and some truly iconic artists from across the entire globe representing all aspects and areas of the live event industry.

This will be the first green events industry get-together in over two years and key topics of the conference include;

Keynote with Brian Eno and Aurora hosted by Love Ssega to discuss ‘Directing the energy of music for the benefit of the planet’

European co-operation in the live music sector

Transport and Energy in the tumultuous energy landscape

The Greener Arena landscape on the road to greener touring.

Sustainable food & beverage for events

Circularity of Materials and tackling plastic pollution with a focus on Cups

European Greener Festival Roadmap

Incredible individuals and organisations agency – using skills, networks, creativity and resources of events for purposeful action in solidarity with displaced and oppressed people.

Quick Fire Innovation from NFT’s to battery power technology to equal rights for peeing.

The connection between wellbeing, inclusivity, diversity, equity and environmental sustainability will be a recurring theme throughout the programme.

View full event schedule here: https://www.agreenerfestival.com/green-events-innovations-conference-gei/

Other confirmed speakers include (in alphabetical order);

Andy Lenthall (Festival Insights), Aurora, Brian Eno, Chiara Badiali (Julie’s Bicycle), Claire O’Neill (AGF), Dale Vince OBE (Ecotricity/Forest Green Rovers), Danny Newby (Big Green Coach), Dave Ojay (Naam Festival) Dr Vincent Walsh (Herblabism/Future of Food), Dieter Castelein (Greener Power Solutions), Erik Distler (AEG), Fay Milton (Music Declares Emergency), Gina Périer (Lapee), Glenn Lyons (UWE), Gordon Masson (IQ Magazine), Hannah Jukes (Bodyheat Club Ltd.), Helen Taylor (Ecotricity/Forest Green Rovers), Holger Jan Schmidt (YOUROPE, General Secretary), Jane Healy (J Healy Productions), Jennifer Ennis (Scottish Event Campus (SEC)), John Drury (OVO Arena Wembley), John Robb (Louder Than War / Membranes), Kara Djurhuus (Roskilde Festival), Laura van de Voort (Green Events Netherlands), Linnéa Svensson (Green Operations Europe), Love Ssega, Lucy Noble (NAA/Royal Albert Hall), Lyke Poortvliet (Green Events Netherlands), Marcel Arsand (Ball), Marie Sabot (We Love Green), Martin Thim (DTD Group), Mike Walsh (Serenade), Nora Wigand (Ball), Paul McCrudden (OnePlan Events), Sangeeta Pillai (Soul Sutras), Sangeeta Waldron (Serendipity PR & Media), Steve Sayer (The O2 (AEG Europe), Thomas Grunberg (Gaudina). Join us as pioneers, activists and leading collectives in the space of greener events, festivals, tours, venues and entertainment, unite to discuss the key questions in an industry in the midst of transformation.This 14th edition of GEI is presented by AGF and ILMC, and kindly supported by Ecotricity, De La Maison and Ball Corporation.

More info and tickets here:

https://www.agreenerfestival.com/green-events-innovations-conference-gei

More information at agreenerfestival.com