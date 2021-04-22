Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) Special Summer Edition Launched on Earth Day

On Earth Day, the conference for sustainable events is happy to announce a special virtual GEI Summer Edition, to take place on 16th September 2021.



The launch follows this year’s hugely inspiring 13th edition of the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) – the essential conference for sustainability in the international events sector. The decision to host a second edition in 2021 reflects the doubling of efforts to create a greener events industry now and for the future.

This special edition builds on the momentum of GEI13, plus all of the work being done by the industry behind the scenes during the pandemic, towards not just rebuilding but becoming a regenerative force for our sector and all of the people it reaches.

“We intend to set an example that we, the creative and “can do” organisations and individuals are leading the way, and the future that we want to co-create is fully in our grasp,” says AGF co-founder, Claire O’Neill. “There’s no time to waste, and so we’re keeping our foot firmly on the (zero emissions) pedal, to make sure our industry steps up to be a positive force to create a future we can all be proud of.”



GEI Summer Edition takes place just 2 months prior to COP26 where the world comes together around climate change. Conference topics are expected to include social justice, biodiversity, clean air, clean water and healthy soils, wellbeing and mental health. Exploring how events and tours can make positive impacts through their design, energy, purchases, water, sanitation, materials, food and drinks!

Greg Parmley, MD of ILMC said “As the live music business plans its reopening after the pandemic, and with COP approaching in November, sustainability is moving higher up the agenda than ever. After such a successful online edition of GEI in March it became clear that 12 months was far too long to wait for the next edition, so the Summer Edition was born. Expect the same inspiring line ups of speakers and topics, and latest updates around sustainable touring and events, but (hopefully) to a backdrop of sunshine!”

The leading conference for sustainability around live events, previous editions of GEI have welcomed speakers including Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Dale Vince (Ecotricity / Forest Green Rovers), Emma Banks (CAA), Tom Schroeder (Paradigm), Fay Milton (Music Declares Emergency), Alex Hardee (Paradigm), Patricia Yague (Live Nation), Adam Pearson (O2 Arena / AEG), Mark Stevenson (ClientEarth / MOD), Bob Wilson (Greenpeace), Niclas Svenningson (UNFCCC) and Virginijus Sinkevicius (European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans & Fisheries). Organisers expect 200+ delegates to attend the new Summer Edition.



Limited launch price tickets are now on sale.



There is also the option to purchase a joint GEI Summer Edition (virtual) and GEI 14 (physical) ticket. GEI Summer Edition takes place online Thursday 16th Sept. GEI14 is set to talk place in London on Tuesday 1st March 2022.