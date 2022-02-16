Green Events & Innovations Conference announce first speakers for 2022 edition including OVO Arena Wembley, Roskilde, Royal Albert Hall, YOUROPE

Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF) in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

The 14th Edition of Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London on Friday 29th April 2022 and will be an official part of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) for the first time.

GEI is the leading event for sustainability at live events, bringing together industry leaders, professionals, visionaries, governments and organisations, all working to bring environmental and social sustainability to the live events, sports, and creative sectors. GEI 14 will have a packed programme featuring Inspiring and knowledgeable speakers who will bring their passion and ideas to the event with confirmed representatives from OVO Arena Wembley, Roskilde, Royal Albert Hall, We Love Green, YOUROPE with more to be announced.

The conference mixes practical case studies, discussion panels and presentations, and facilitates all important networking to accelerate change. Each year GEI demonstrates the latest solutions and technologies, as well as crucial challenges to be addressed. Following COP26 where the world gathered in Glasgow around the subject of collective action on climate change, GEI brings an international and industry wide perspective to how we are collectively to act and be held accountable for our part to play.

The first speakers announced for GEI 14 include (in alphabetical order);

Chiara Badiali (Julie’s Bicycle), Dale Vince OBE (Ecotricity/Forest Green Rovers) Dr Vincent Walsh (Herblabism/Future of Food), Glenn Lyons (UWE), Holger Jan Schmidt (YOUROPE, General Secretary, John Drury (OVO Arena Wembley, VP & General Manager),Kara Djurhuus (Roskilde Festival, Head of Philanthropy), Lucy Noble (NAA/Royal Albert Hall), Marie Sabot (We Love Green, festival director), Sangeeta Waldron (Serendipity PR & Media).

Key topics of the conference will include; European co-operation in the live music sector, Arenas coming back greener with the AGF Greener Arena certification, travel & transport, sustainable food & beverage (and what they are served in), green energy, plus a direct challenge to fundamental industry frameworks and cultures that must change. The connection between wellbeing, inclusivity, diversity, equity and environmental sustainability will be a recurring theme throughout the programme.

This year’s event will see a deeper collaboration between AGF and the ILMC with GEI taking place within the final day of the leading annual gathering of global touring, festival and live entertainment industries. Reflecting an increased focus on sustainability across the live music business, the move will see even more ILMC delegates – decision makers and industry figures from around the world – attend GEI as well, broadening this vital conversation to bring about change. This 14th edition of GEI is kindly supported by Ecotricity and Ball Corporation.

Claire O’Neill, CEO, AGF said:

“The foundations have been laid over the last 15 years (and earlier!). The industry at large has woken up and we’re rapidly getting our house in order. There’s significant work still to go and GEI 14 will be a place to learn from peers and to share the load. We can now confidently step up to our responsibility to use this powerful global voice to millions of people as a positive tool for societal transformation. Nevermind rebuilding the self destructive, exclusive and oppressive old ways. Let’s create something that supports and enhances flourishing life for everyone – or else what’s the point?”

GEI addresses the role and responsibility of the events and entertainment industries in tackling the challenges of our transport, food, and power systems; and design and materials usage for circularity and more. From dealing with our own operations in touring, venues, event production, and event services, to the role and responsibility of the sector in contributing to positive societal change on a local and global scale.

Join us as pioneers, activists and leading collectives in the space of greener events, festivals, tours, venues and entertainment, unite to discuss the key questions in an industry in the midst of transformation.

More info and tickets here:

https://www.agreenerfestival.com/green-events-innovations-conference-gei

More information at agreenerfestival.com