Outlook for increased group meetings leads to strategic additions

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has named Taylor Fry and Diego Vervloet to join the organization’s convention sales and services department, respectively. The key appointments will serve the Bureau’s mission of promoting Greater Miami and Miami Beach as one of the world’s premier destinations for business, trade shows, meetings and conventions.

“Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s tourism industry reached historical highs this past year, demonstrating that visitor momentum is not slowing down,” said GMCVB President and CEO David Whitaker. “As we head into 2023 and an expected upswing in meetings, trade shows and convention business, it’s important we expand to appropriately meet the growing needs of our organization, our fast-paced industry and competing markets.”

The GMCVB welcomes Fry as director of national accounts, charged with booking business into the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), as well as generating additional room-night agreements for Greater Miami and Miami Beach properties. Fry is the first West Coast-based sales representative in the organization’s history and will grow relationships in the region, while also managing West Coast convention business opportunities with national associations and corporate clients.

A highly respected industry professional with a background in both destination management and convention center promotion, Fry has been recognized by Destinations International as a 30 Under 30 honoree. He also served on the industry association’s convention sales & services committee, as well as on the advisory board for the West Coast Destination Management Organization Alliance. He received his bachelor’s degree in hospitality administration/management from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona, and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Vervloet joins the GMCVB as meeting and convention services manager, responsible for servicing the organization’s current and prospective business and ensuring a seamless destination experience for both clients and their delegates. He brings more than 15 years of event and meeting planner experience to the organization, most recently as director of events, partnerships and programming at Orion Haus.

Previous clients are varied, from corporate entities to fashion and nonprofits. Some of his notable events include the Tony Awards, the Costume Institute Ball (MET Gala), the Evening Standard Theatre Awards (London), the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Museum Gala, Chanel and Madonna’s “Raising Malawi Concert” in Miami. Vervloet has an associate degree in liberal arts studies from City University of New York.