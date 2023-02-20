Top of Article

Greater Manchester to Host NTIA Night Time Economy Summit 2024 in conjunction with Defected & VibeLab

NTIA have confirmed it will be hosting its Night Time Economy Summit in Greater Manchester between Wednesday 7th February – Friday 9th February 2024 in conjunction with Defected & VibeLab.

The Greater Manchester event will see the most ambitious project to date with the summit hosting over 200 speakers across 3 days and 4 stages with some new and exciting domestic and international partnerships.

The event will discuss the important role that the Night Time Economy plays in the international economic and cultural recovery both internationally and across the UK. With dedicated stages next year for International Speakers hosted by VibeLab, with new additional stages expanding our cultural footprint representing Theatre, Live & Electronic Music.

The full programme for the Night Time Economy Summit and venue will be released over the coming months, with speakers and panellists approaching a huge range of topics from Brexit, Diversity, Harm Reduction, Drug Testing, Electronic Music, Safeguarding, Women’s Safety, Health, Well Being, Access to Funding, Grass Roots Music, Licensing & Planning, Supply Chain Energy, Cost of Living Crisis, Technology, Mental Health, Live Music, Grass Roots Music, Events plus much much more.

The annual UK Benchmark Reports on Night Time Economy & Electronic Music will also be released at the summit, with expert panellists discussing the current impacts and the true economic, community and cultural value within the current UK marketplace.

Register Interest : https://nighttimeeconomysummit.com

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester:

“We are delighted that the NTIA’s Night-Time Economy Summit will be coming to Greater Manchester in February 2024.

“We look forward to building on the success of this year’s event in London, and recognising the hard work and amazing representation that the trade association delivered throughout the pandemic for the hospitality and night time economy sector across the UK.”

Sacha Lord Night Time Economy Adviser, Co-founder The Warehouse Project/ Parklife

“Throughout the Covid period, the NTIA became the biggest voice for nightlife across the UK, so much so, it was an honour when I was invited to become Chair.”

“Last week’s Summit, which was the biggest event of its kind in the UK, just shows the industry support they have.”

“I’m delighted they have decided to uproot and choose Greater Manchester for the next Summit, in 2024.”

“It will be the biggest to date, in a city region where it has been said, tables were made for dancing on.”

Michael Kill CEO NTIA

“We are extremely excited to announce our next Night Time Economy Summit in 2024 will be hosted by Greater Manchester.”

“Next year’s Night Time Economy Summit is one of our most ambitious projects to date, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry, with panels discussing and debating positive change, as well as some of the more immediate challenges.”

“It is also an opportunity to benchmark the current state of the industry, allowing us to reflect, debate and share ideas and best practices in developing, educating and building towards a safer and successful night time economy in the future.”