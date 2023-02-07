We help you to stand out from the crowd!

Gravit8 have been creating cutting edge interactives for brands to use at their events for over 15 years. Innovation in software is what we do, and we use it for live and virtual events to support brand expression and drive exhibition engagement. With our help, brands get more attention and importantly, the results speak for themselves.

Knowing where to start is a challenge, Gravit8 has spent years honing our craft producing great interactives that combine Ideas, Technology, Software, and an understanding of the Events Industry. We help you create amazing interactives and apps – no matter your current experience level! It’s what makes us market leaders in the field, delivering cutting-edge solutions, many of which are one of a kind.

Our interactives are built FOR events people BY events people.

Our credentials, mean we are chosen to do what we do for the best brands and agencies in the World.

We have assembled a vastly experienced team comprised of devs, designers and PMs who all live and breathe events. Our proactive superstars will not just make your stuff happen, but we will guide you every step of the way, delivering software that smashes straight through your expectations and makes people Gravit8 to your brand.

Our ideas factory draws on vast cross sector experience in innovation for leading brands.

We truly know our tech (having our studio situated in Europe’s largest AV company helps!) and we know what’s coming next – so you do too.

We know the events industry better than we know our own houses! We operate perfectly in the space between the cutting edge, and the realities of events (i.e.: Compliance, brand guidelines, deadlines / venue and budget restrictions).

We don’t expect you to be an expert in software or in the knowing what’s possible. We just ask that you understand your brand and its goals, and can tell us what you need to achieve.

We are good listeners and skilled brief takers, we enjoy filling in any blanks with ideas that you’ll love.

You can come to us with a fully defined brief, or just a glint in your eye, either way, we will make it magnetic for your desired audience.

All you’ll need to do is answer some straightforward questions like what you want to achieve (more delegate interactions, better data capture etc.), what you have booked (stand size, location, shell), and what brand assets you have available (content, visuals, videos, graphics).

Since 2007, Gravit8 has been developing interactive digital solutions that drive engagement at live events. Our solutions support brands with creating engaging, eye-catching talking points. We’ll work with you to understand what you want to achieve, and what assets you have available, before submitting our ideas for development that’ll make you stand out from the crowd. Even better, everything we do will be underpinned by our powerful analytics dashboard, supporting you to analyse behaviours and drive revenue in a meaningful way.

Get in touch today and let’s do amazing together…

FEATURE