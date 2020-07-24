Grassroots Campaign Launched to Support Business Events Recovery

Go LIVE Together today announced the launch of a grassroots advocacy campaign with the Events Industry Council to drive Congressional backing for legislation vital to the recovery of business events from the impacts of COVID-19.

The campaign engages members of the business events community, and provides turnkey tools to assist them with contacting their elected officials to ask for support of a temporary tax credit proposed by Go LIVE Together. The tax credit will work to defray the costs of participation in business events, especially for the 1.4 million small businesses that rely on this critical sales and marketing channel. It is under consideration for inclusion in the next phase of coronavirus response legislation currently being negotiated by Congress, along with the extension and expansion of PPP and other funding necessary to keep the industry afloat.

“A tax credit to incentivize attendee and exhibitor participation will be critical when the time is right for a return to live events,” said Bob Priest-Heck, CEO of Freeman and member of the Go LIVE Together Operating Committee. “We are asking our community to join us in amplifying this message to legislators because, by making our voices heard together, we can play a meaningful role in protecting and rebuilding the business events industry.”

“The Events Industry Council convened the APEX COVID-19 Business Recovery Task Force to serve the industry at one of, if not the most, trying times in our history,” said Amy Calvert, CEO, Events Industry Council. “Our values are firmly rooted in the common belief that our industry drives economic growth, builds communities, educates, and advocates in support of our global economy. We all have a role to play to share the value of our industry and the way in which live events will contribute to our recovery. By offering our borderless solidarity and participation in these efforts, we honour our commitment to our global workforce of 26 million and to the future of our industry.”

Advertisement

The business events industry has developed and adopted consistent, voluntary health and safety standards in order to ensure the safety and comfort of all future participants. However, added incentives will be critical to encouraging participation when business events are able to reopen. Small businesses make up 99 percent of this industry and employ 6.6 million people, and these companies need business events to resume as quickly as it is safe to do so. More information about the tax credit and Go LIVE Together’s other legislative priorities can be found here.

Advocates can learn more about Go LIVE Together’s campaign and quickly send emails or social posts to their legislators by visiting https://himss.quorum.us/campaign/LIVE/