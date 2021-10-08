GOVNET CEO TUCKER NAMED ‘ONE TO WATCH’ IN TOP BUSINESS AWARDS

James Tucker, CEO of leading events organiser GovNet, has been named as one of this year’s Ones To Watch, as part of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme for 2021.

James impressed the judging panel by leading a comprehensive change programme across the business, including a significant investment in its digital infrastructure, as well as further enhancing the culture of the company and creating a flexible and supportive environment for employees. The bulk of this project was successfully delivered during the Covid-19 pandemic – at a time when the live events sector had ground to a halt.

The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme, which is supported by The Times and now in its fourth year, celebrates the inspiring leaders behind some of the UK’s most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms. Despite the challenges of the last 18 months, the Top 50 programme received a record number of nominations; more than 600 proving that ambition is alive and well.

James, 30, joined GovNet as COO in January 2019, with a responsibility for the day-to-day running of the business, before taking on the role of CEO at the beginning of this year. GovNet is the UK’s leading provider of specialist events and training courses for the public sector that are designed to drive positive change. The company delivers more than 650 events a year that directly address the key challenges facing different communities each day.

Commenting on the news, James said: “I am incredibly proud to have been recognised by such an esteemed panel of judges for the substantial progress we have made as a business, during what has been the most challenging period to date for the events sector. When I arrived at GovNet, my goal was to ensure our talented team had the very best tools at their disposal to maximise the impact of our events upon the communities we serve. With the support of every one of my colleagues at GovNet, we continue to make great strides in this area – and I thank them for that.”

The Ones To Watch are the leaders that are destined for great things and are the driving force behind tomorrow’s mid-sized firms. They are growing businesses that are making a big impact on their customers and target markets and will be the nation’s principal job creators over the years to come.

John Garner, Head of New Business, LDC, added: “The last 18 months have presented challenges that none of us could have foreseen, but despite everything, it’s fantastic to see that so many business leaders many have achieved some truly remarkable things. This year’s Ones to Watch group epitomises that fighting spirit and have truly impressed the judges with their stories of growth and ambition. Congratulations to all those featured, and we look forward to seeing their continued success and impact, and contribution the broader UK economy.”

You can find out more information on this year’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme here: https://bit.ly/3Ar1mt3