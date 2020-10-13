“Going LIVE” – Skeleton announces immersive virtual events service to boost industry

Video production specialists Skeleton have announced the launch of their new virtual event service, Skeleton LIVE.

Nottingham-based Skeleton works with some of the biggest brands in the world, from Amazon and Boots to Experian, Samsung and Universal.

They have developed the service to allow event organisers to professionally publish their events live online, whilst creating and blending in richer content to drive engagement and a better, more immersive event experience.

Jonathan English, managing director at Skeleton explains the concept;

Advertisement

‘It is clear that the global events industry has been hugely impacted by the pandemic and many have pivoted to an online model. However, it can be very tricky to replicate the full immersive experience of a “live” show, especially with regards to the content. However, there is an opportunity here for organisers to actually add more value than ever before.

‘As video production specialists we have that capability and have created Skeleton LIVE so that organisers can host their entire event online with an end-to-end professional events service that actually adds value.’

Prior to the event, Skeleton works with the host to develop strategy, messaging, prepare assets, and set up the technology. On the day, their tools and support team and then on hand to ensure a smooth and seamless delivery.

Services include professionally designed assets, presenter interfaces, virtual “Green Rooms” for speakers, breakout rooms, live illustration and audience interaction.’

That interaction is key, as Jonathan concludes;

‘We’ve all been to major events and exhibitions that can feel a little cold, almost too big or even a little isolated in terms of the experience. With professionally produced online virtual events we can change that and hugely improve the engagement of all stakeholders.

‘Skeleton LIVE provides the strategy, expertise, tech, and support to make content stand-out in a live online forum and that is the key. Whether it’s for a conference, concert or convention, we are here to ensure your event is memorable and delivers for everyone, be they delegates, speakers, sponsors or partners.’

Sponsored Content