Going, Going, Gone! Pylon One Limited Win the Lot!

Pylon One Limited, are thrilled to announce that they have been awarded the contract to design, build and provide support to Bonhams, the international auction house, for all off-site UK and European Motoring (motorcar and motorcycle) sales. This multiyear contract is effective immediately until the end of 2024.

Pylon One have provided Bonhams Motoring with communications infrastructures across the UK and throughout Europe since 2015 and the new contract takes the support across all Bonhams off site motoring sales including iconic sales such as The Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival Sales, The Monaco Sale, taking place alongside the Monaco Historic Grand Prix and the Zoute Grand Prix sale

Pylon One have also recently been invited to deliver networks at a number of non motoring off site sales, such as The Watch sale, The Greek art Sale and The Modern and Contemporary Art sale being held at Le Carreau du Temple in Paris

Roger Bell-Ogilby, Global Business Director, Bonhams Motoring, commented:

“Bonhams have enjoyed a hugely successful relationship with Pylon One for six years. In that time they have continued to exceed expectations with regard to the continuous product innovation and bringing new ideas and solutions.

Their ability to think on their feet and develop technology on the fly has also helped enable sales to continue to be successful, even during the past eighteen months, in what has been the most challenging time.

The world is moving at a pace and this relationship will help us to continue to leverage leading edge technology that enables us to retain the status as one of the world’s leading auction houses.”

Mike Lang – Sales and Marketing Director – Pylon One Limited, said,

“Pylon One are very proud to have been awarded this prestigious multi year contract, which is not only testimony to the consistent level of customer care we provide, but our undoubted technical prowess. We have become globally renowned within the events industry with respect to our core competences of design, build and delivery of enterprise grade wired and wireless infrastructures and it’s fantastic that Bonhams have recognised our full capabilities. Further, our ability to develop complementary services such as “ Bonhams Preview “ powered by Delegate Live, has enabled us to now expand our complete range of services to the whole of Bonhams.”

Both companies are excited about what the future holds as this partnership continues to flourish and move forward.