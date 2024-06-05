GoGather announces expansion of employee base into EMEA Region 

GoGather, a corporate event planning company, has brought on new team members based in the EMEA region to assist with client work within the area. The new division will be supporting GoGather’s current operations in the region and assisting with client business growth through events. With this expansion, GoGather is now supporting medical, biotech, associations and other industries with a local resource.

“Our goal at GoGather is to deliver world-class events for our clients while not only meeting their expectations, but exceeding them,” said Brian Kellerman, CEO & Partner at GoGather ( pictured fourth from right). “This expansion is going to help us continue to meet that goal, even in an internal region.”

Just last year, GoGather grew its international presence into Latin America with a new hire in the region. Since the hire, the company has hosted multiple events in the region and continues to see the benefits of an international employee base.

For nearly 15 years, GoGather has delivered high-quality corporate events that support creative concepts, organizational missions and event goals. From strategy development to execution, they handle every detail of a client’s event. Their team is made up of the industry’s most seasoned event experts. Now with international support, the company is a strategic resource to help U.S. companies host events and grow in both Latin America and the EMEA region.