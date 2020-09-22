Gloucester-based Freemans Event Partners delivers in-seat service at Gloucester Rugby

Freemans Event Partners, the leading events catering company delivered a full food and beverage solution this week at Gloucester Rugby’s Kingsholm Stadium. The Premiership rugby match between London’s Harlequins and Gloucester Rugby took place on Monday 14th September and is part of a wider scheme to bring back live events with fans in the stadium.

The government’s new Covid-19 plans allow for live sporting events to return as long as they follow a strict Covid-19 guidance. Working in tandem with Gloucester Rugby, Freemans Event Partners was able to deliver a full-service event to 1,000 fans who entered a ballot to attend live.

To comply with the regulations, Freemans Event Partners provided in-seat service to the event goers who were able to order and make payments via Seat Serve on a mobile phone app. The rugby supporters were able to choose from a selection of fast foods including tasty pasties which included vegetarian options and drinks from a full-service bar.

Throughout the game, a group of runners delivered over 559 separate orders to fans in their seats. Speaking after the match, Stephen Freeman, CEO of the family owned business, said “This has been a fantastic return for the fans and indeed top flight rugby in England. We were really pleased to be part of the fan experience and being able to deliver quality food and beverages”.

Advertisement

“This has been a challenging time for the event industry and I am proud of the response from all our employees who have enabled us to continue to deliver the top-quality service which Freemans Event Partners is renowned for, but in a new way. As sporting events return to the calendar, we hope to be working with more of our partners to deliver event solutions in a socially responsible way. We are supporting numerous clients getting fans back into venues safely.”

https://freemanseventpartners.co.uk/ / Jason.Mumby@freemanseventpartners.co.uk

Sponsored Content