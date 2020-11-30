Glisser platform proves perfect for Event Tech Live 20

Celebrated hybrid events platform Glisser, a long-term ETL partner, served as the show’s headline engagement technology partner this year.

Pivoted to fully virtual in step with the UK’s covid restrictions, Glisser was focused on live streaming content and providing for Q&As rather than the slide sharing or polling features, both of which are prominent features at the physical Event Tech Live.

“We utilised the streaming integrations within Glisser to allow both live and pre-recorded sessions to be streamed worldwide,” CEO Mike Piddock says.

“It was great being part of the ETL team once again. There were different stresses this year obviously, a full week of very long days, but it was fantastic to see the organisers deliver the first virtual event so successfully.

“As an exhibitor, the show allowed us to effectively target who we wanted to have meetings with, as well as being notified when someone was interested in speaking to us. From an operational point of view, everything was made very clear and we managed to generate a similar number of leads to last year’s physical event.”