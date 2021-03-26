Glastonbury Festival 2021: Details revealed for two-day ‘concert’ at Worthy Farm

More details have been revealed about a proposed “concert” organised by Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm.

Despite the cancellation of a planned Glastonbury Festival in June due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers are still hoping to stage an event at Pilton this year.

Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd has submitted an application to Mendip District Council for permission to hold a two-day event.

The application is seeking permission to stage live music and sell alcohol between 2pm and 11pm at a “single event” spanning a Friday and a Saturday.

Somerset Live understands the proposed concert would not feature camping for attendees.

Organiser Emily Eavis has previously said the festival is hoping to hold the event in September 2021, but a firm date has not yet been revealed.

The proposed event is unlikely to be a full-scale Glastonbury Festival, which attracts more than 200,000 people to Worthy Farm.

The government’s roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown in England will provisionally permit the return of festivals and large-scale events from June 21, 2021.

Writing on Instagram on Friday (March 19), organiser Emily Eavis said: “For those asking for an update on our plans later this year, we have put in an application for a licence for a concert at the farm in September (around the time we’d usually do Pilton Party).

“Of course, we’ve got no idea whether we will be able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance.

“Unlikely we’ll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.”

Interested parties and responsible authorities can make representations regarding the application up until April 17.

The Mendip District Council website reads: “At the end of the consultation, the licence will be granted if there are no representations.

“If there are representations, the application will go to a hearing where it will be granted, granted with conditions or refused.

“If an application for a licence is refused, the failed applicant can appeal.”

Full wording of application

Proposed licensable activities: Regulated Entertainment for a single event held on two consecutive days to include;

Live Music on Friday and Saturday from 16:00 hours until 23:00 hours,

Recorded Music on Friday and Saturday from 14:00hours until 23:59 hours,

Films on Friday and Saturday from 14:00 hours until 23:59 hours,

Anything of a Similar Description, Friday 14:00 – 23:59 and Saturday 14:00 – 23:59,

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol on Friday and Saturday from 14:00 hours until 23:00 hours,

The provision of late night refreshment on Friday and Saturday from 23:00 hours until 23:59 hours.

Hours Open to the Public Friday 14:00 hours until 23:59 and Saturday 14:00 hours until 23:59.

Originally published by SomersetLive on 22nd March 2021. SOURCE