Glastonbury Festival 2021 cancelled

Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled for a second year running due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news was announced on Thursday on the Worthy Farm event’s Twitter page.

“With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place,” they said.

“And that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily.”

It comes in the same week that the future of music was up for debate at a DCMS inquiry into streaming, and in Parliament regarding post-Brexit music touring visas.

Last year’s 50th anniversary event was meant to be headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, but it was during the initial national lockdown in March 2020.

Last month, organiser Emily Eavis told the BBC she hoped the festival could go ahead, despite the “huge uncertainty” surrounding live music in the pandemic.

“We’re doing everything we can on our end to plan and prepare,” she told the BBC, “but I think we’re still quite a long way from being able to say we’re confident 2021 will go ahead.”

Eavis said Glastonbury lost “millions” in 2020. Her father, Michael, has previously warned the festival “would seriously go bankrupt” if they had to cancel again next year.

But that scenario is unlikely “as long as we can make a firm call either way in advance”, Eavis clarified to the BBC.

Originally published by bbc.co.uk on 21st Januray 2021. SOURCE