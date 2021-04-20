GL events UK strengthens growing Seating and Stadia team

GL events UK has strengthened its growing Seating and Stadia team with the appointment of Simon Wake in the role of Stadia Business Development Manager. Simon, who joins GL events from Alderdale Seating, has previous experience in permanent seating roles at Arena Stadia Seating and Ferco.

He expressed his vision for the new role, “It is a great opportunity for me to join GL events and I look forward to utilising my experience to drive forward the stadia business in the UK, and grow it to become a market leader in this sector.”

In announcing the appointment, UK Group MD Scott Jameson commented, “Over the last ten years, our Stadia team has developed an impressive track record of stadium project delivery for clients including Watford FC, Barnet FC, Exeter FC, and most recently Plymouth Argyle FC – and we look forward to this continuing to expand.

“Added to this, we have undertaken significant R&D in the last 18 months and have a strong portfolio of new products to bring to the Stadia market including Raptor, our safe standing rail seat offering, and our new portable modular stand, amongst others. We are excited to have Simon working alongside the rest of the team to bring our entire offering to the market in 2021 and beyond and are confident of significant growth.”