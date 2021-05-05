GL events UK appoints Joe Stimpson to its temporary Seating team

Joe Stimpson Seating Project Manager

GL events UK is delighted to confirm the appointment of Joe Stimpson to its temporary Seating team, further re-enforcing the Seating and Stadia division which is reporting a buoyant market thanks to the easing of lockdown measures in recent months.

Joe, who has previous experience as part of the GL events team, dating back to the London 2012 Olympic Games, and more recently with Arena UK, re-joins the GL events UK team from Star Live. He commented, “I am delighted to re-join the team at GL events. My time with the Seating and Stadia division was hugely satisfying, and to have the chance to come back on board at a time when the division is enjoying unprecedented success and to be a part of taking it from strength to strength is really exciting!”

UK Group Managing Director, Scott Jameson echoes these thoughts, adding; “The addition of Joe Stimpson, and Simon Wake to the Seating & Stadia team is recent weeks, puts us in a strong position to take advantage of developing market opportunities. We have always had an extremely strong focus on the quality of our team’s service – having the best people in post to deliver the best service as well as the best product. Through research and development, our range of products for the temporary and permanent seating markets has expanded significantly and we are now able to offer VIP and dugout seating, alongside safe standing rail seating and general admission seating – not to mention a range of temporary seating stands, and covered seating. We are confident that we have both the product and the team to grow the business significantly in 2021 and beyond.”