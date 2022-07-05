GL events UK announces new four-year agreement with European Tour Group

In a recently announced partnership, GL events UK has entered into a new four-year agreement with European Tour Group, further enhancing its position in the field of golf. The multi-year agreement, which comes into effect this year, sees GL events UK become temporary structure provider for the Genesis Scottish Open, one of Europe’s most prestigious golf tournaments.

The Genesis Scottish Open has been held since 1972 as part of the Rolex series, the premium golf tournament series of the DP World Tour. This year, the Genesis Scottish Open will return to the Renaissance Club, which ranks highly amongst a number of world-class golf courses along the coast of the East Lothian.

Under this exciting new agreement, GL events UK will provide approximately 7,500 square metres of temporary structures, including the Green On 18th double-deck hospitality suite where spectators can experience the full action of the course from the luxurious vantage point. In addition, GL events UK will supply a media centre, European Tour offices, dining area, marshal HQ, retail space, and much more. Furthermore, carpets and linings will be installed within the structures as well as screenings and decking.

These facilities will provide ample space for guests, and will be strengthened to withstand high footfall, protecting guests from wind and rain – which could be required given the Renaissance Club’s exposed location on the Scottish coast.

This unique partnership paves the way for GL events UK to showcase their proven expertise and knowledge gained from previous infrastructure at golf events. Over the next four years, GL events UK aims to develop its long-standing relationship with the DP World Tour and contribute positively across the tournaments. GL events UK also recognises the need to evolve and engage future spectator experiences, therefore it is important to create new opportunities for innovation and growth for structures.

Scott Jameson, CEO of GL events UK said, “The partnership announced by GL events UK and European Tour Group marks the beginning of an exciting, new collaborative and innovative journey which will be instrumental in shaping the future of the Genesis Scottish Open. It is an honour to have such a fantastic opportunity to work in unison with the European Tour Group, not just this year but for the tournaments ahead. This agreement is one of several which GL events UK has secured with European Tour Group this year, and we are looking forward to our confirmed future delivery for Open de France, and Ryder Cup.”

Michael Whitfield, Head of Group Procurement for European Tour Group, commented, “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with GL events UK, whose reputation for excellence dovetails with the DP World Tour and a fundamental reason behind this new agreement. We are confident that GL events UK will be a valuable partner in co-developing the Genesis Scottish Open”

Nic Hardy, Account Manager at GL events UK said, “We are appreciative of our relationship with European Tour Group and look forward to developing this significant partnership. GL events UK’s temporary infrastructure solutions and expertise will provide a sure-fire way to benefit the tournaments, golf fans and players.”