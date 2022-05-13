GL events UK announces acquisition of Field and Lawn

GL events UK has today officially announced its acquisition of fellow events infrastructure provider, Field and Lawn Ltd. The move sees GL events UK assume 100% ownership of Field and Lawn, which has operations across the UK and hubs in Broxburn near Edinburgh, Bristol and Runcorn.

Founded in 1986, Field and Lawn now operates across four distinct divisions: event marquees, temporary industrial buildings, placemaking and festive lighting, and boasts an impressive portfolio of clients. Field and Lawn is currently heavily involved in the provision of placemaking ahead of next month’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, while its festive lighting division caters for some of the UK’s most extensive and elaborate Christmas Light collections, including the West End of London, and Edinburgh.

Scott Jameson, CEO for GL events UK commented, “We are excited to welcome Field and Lawn into the GL events Group and look forward to working with Nick Radcliffe and his team to take the business from strength to strength. While temporary structures, both for events and the industrial market, are very familiar territory for GL events, we are pleased to further diversify and grow our UK offering through placemaking and festive lighting divisions, building on what is already an extremely solid business.”

Field and Lawn’s Managing Director, Nick Radcliffe added, “Joining the GL events Group is a hugely positive step for Field and Lawn, and we are enthusiastically embracing the opportunity to develop the business with the support and experience of the GL events team. The strength and stability of the GL events group globally, and the security that this backing affords, is a very positive thing for our current client base and our team and we can’t wait to get started.”

The acquisition will see Field and Lawn continue to operate as a separate business and brand supported by the GL events senior management team.