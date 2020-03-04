GL events adds grandstand seating to expanded The Cheltenham Festival™ presented by Magners footprint

GL events UK will continue to increase the scope and complexity of its contribution to the Cheltenham Festival, delivering innovative new temporary infrastructure including two temporary seating grandstands across the four-day festival of jump racing.

To mark the sixth year of its partnership with Jockey Club Racecourses at Cheltenham Racecourse, GL events will debut its Olympic-standard tiered spectator seating; bringing larger, more comfortable seats, as well as increased leg room for racegoers. The event’s Best Mate and Head On temporary grandstands will be finished with the Peregrine, GL events’ integrated curved roof design, launched at the inaugural Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

The supplier of complete event solutions will again provide the festival’s triple-deck Parade Ring viewing boxes. Upgraded details within these premium hospitality facilities, including improved internal fit-out and newly designed glass handrails at ground level, will raise the bar in terms of aesthetic and finish.

Elsewhere, GL events will install and outfit brand activation venues as well as exclusive new hospitality pods, complete with private balconies, throughout The Orchard™ enclosure. Here, racegoers will be able to soak up a lively, exclusive atmosphere supported by brands including Boodles, Bentley and Nyetimber.

Finally, GL events will provide infrastructure and overlay throughout The Park, an exciting new addition to The Festival for 2020, where it will provide event support infrastructure as well as bespoke temporary venues for activations including JCB and The Magners Bar experience. GL events’ latest product, a triangular prism-shaped temporary structure known as the Vertex, will provide a smartly dressed, transparent 10m entrance into The Park.

David Mackinnon, Regional Head of Operations at The Jockey Club, commented: “Over the past six years we have worked closely with GL events to offer our racegoers the finest facilities across the racecourse. We have been working hard developing a new experience in The Park, a new enclosure for 2020, and look forward to opening the doors on Tuesday 10th March at 10.30am for our racegeors to enjoy this new concept. The facilities on site will match the world class sport on the track”

GL events UK Managing Director, Scott Jameson, commented: “Cheltenham is one of the biggest occasions on GL events’ calendar and our team is always thrilled to be at The Festival. It’s a creative, quality-driven collaboration that results in opportunities to develop and deliver new concepts, ensuring the Festival delivers an exciting, enjoyable and seamless premium experience for visitors.”

Cheltenham Festival takes place from 10-13 March 2020 at Cheltenham Racecourse. For details please visit www.cheltenham.co.uk or call 0344 579 3003 to book tickets.

