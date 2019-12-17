GIG’s Bonnie May scoops double award win at prestigious national awards ceremony

The global operations director of catering and hospitality specialist, GIG, has received two awards at the National Business Women’s Awards, held at the Millennium Gloucester in Kensington, London on Thursday 12th December.

Bonnie May, who has been with the company for over 30 years, won the Veuve Cliquot International Women’s Award category before receiving the accolade of Overall Winner.

Judges for the final category took all 21 award winners into consideration before making their decision. The National Business Women’s Awards, now in their second year, strive to raise the profile of industrious, hardworking and enterprising business women throughout the UK.

As Bonnie was presented with the Overall Winner award, she was quick to praise her hardworking team at GIG, saying: “GIG consistently demonstrates globally that we have a unique ability to travel to any far-flung destination, combatting logistical and cultural challenges along the way, to deliver fantastic food and service. Our success is down to the experience and skills of our event organisers, chefs, front of house staff, logistic personnel etc. who have played as much a part of these award wins as I have. I’m very lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing team of people.”

Advertisement

GIG is a division of Global Infusion Group, which also includes Eat to the Beat, e2b and Bonnie May Food & Events. Bonnie May’s counterpart within Eat to the Beat, Mary Shelley-Smith, was also recognised on the evening, as a finalist within the Service Excellence category.

Global Infusion Group’s, founder and CEO, Tony Laurenson, commented on both global operation directors’ success: “Bonnie and Mary have both been key members of Global Infusion Group’s catering businesses for 30 years. They demonstrate dedication and passion for their work in equal measure, leading their teams to deliver incredible and reliable results for our clients. I couldn’t be prouder of them both and their collective achievements.”