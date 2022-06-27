GigRealm announce Pride Month partnership with Ask For Clive

London based music company GigRealm, the groundbreaking online platform that provides an end-to-end solution for organizing live music performances, has announced a new partnership during Pride Month with Ask for Clive, a charity that works with venues to promote inclusion and to create welcoming spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

Ask for Clive work directly with pubs and venues across the UK, providing training and guidance to create these safe spaces and encourage reporting.

Venues display the Ask for Clive sticker on their door to let people know that ‘Everyone is Welcome Here’ and that discrimination will not be tolerated.

They provide a briefing pack for venues to use to train staff in the event that any form of discrimination or hate crime is observed or reported.

They also provide event concepts throughout the year, which encourages pubs can take part in hosting events to show their support whilst being able to put something on that entices a wide range of customers through their doors.

Ask for Clive also run Pub Pride a national event, which takes place in across 435 pubs throughout the UK , from large pub chains to independent venues

This new initiative will also help LGBTQ+ artists, a significantly underrepresented community, to navigate and access live music venues and the wider music industry.

Co-founder and Managing Partner of GigRealm Tom Brady, said, “GigRealm is fully committed to supporting those within the LGBTQ+ community who are made to feel unwelcome in their local pubs and bars. As a member of the community myself, I know all too well the challenges we can face and it’s great to see that there is support available to help venues tackle these issues. This new partnership, which we are announcing during Pride Month, will provide venues on GigRealm with access to the fantastic resources Ask for Clive can offer them. Just placing a sticker in your window can make all the difference. Our pubs and bars are fantastic places to be and for many are the beating heart of our communities. Somewhere all should feel welcome.”

By offering an easy-to-use, one-stop solution, the GigRealm platform simplifies the staging and promotion of live music by matching artists with the right gigs. The platform also boasts an automated GigContract™ that is attached to each gig, and an integrated payment system which both help to ensure artists are protected and paid. A key focus for GigRealm is to ensure fair pay for artists and tackling the issues of ‘pay-to-play’ and ‘free-play’ head on. The platform also provides marketing tools and an extensive toolkit & knowledgebase to help make the staging of live music events as seamless and efficient as possible.

They have already agreed partnerships with national pubco’s including Greene King and collaborations with several music industry bodies and companies including CD Baby, Kycker, The Ivors Academy and ICMP.

Ask for Clive Co-Founder and Chair, Danny Clare said: “We welcome collaboration with like-minded partners,and are pleased to work with GigRealm to support LGBTQ+ artists and entertainers to gain access to great events, whilst ensuring they remain safe spaces for both the performer and customer. Our annual Pub Pride event is held in many venues across the UK and this relationship will further enable our partner venues to deliver an authentic experience for all.”