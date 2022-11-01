Giant iTab, ‘BEST SUPPORTING SUPPLIER’ and ‘BEST SALES TOOL’ winners 2022

Book your AWARD-WINNING event tech NOW to improve your ROI, Visitor Engagement and become more Sustainable.

Giant iTab are delighted to have added x2 more prestigious event-tech awards to their armament having won BEST SUPPORTING SUPPLIER & BEST SALES TOOL at the EN INDY Awards & EN Supplier Awards respectively. Influential CEO, Mark Jones alongside marketing guru, Aden Watson have propelled the company into an era of new successes and relationship-building. With Financial Director, Captain Liz Jones mediating and determining the financial injections, the company has run a steady and prosperous course. Last, but not least, Senior Technician, Abdullah and his growing tech team have worked around the clock to deliver their innovative product & the quality of service which Giant iTab are becoming universally renowned for.

This combination of efforts has secured Giant iTab with not just accolades, but securing the next 14 months as “Official Supply Partners” with London Build, FinTech, Confex, EPS and The PA Show with an unprecedented supply number of a combined total of 40+ Giant iTab solutions in agreement.

“As a supporting supplier to the events sector, making fundamental changes that influence the industry for the better by helping our clients and partners use our savvy & sustainable tech and offering our “end-to-end” professional service, we are proud to feel like important proponents of this incredible, dynamic, and evolving industry.” – Aden Watson

By leveraging the success of the smartphone, Giant iTab have carved an important “niche” as an important global supplier to the exhibition & events market, providing a range of Giant Smartphone solutions which have been proven to create better visibility for their clients, their sponsors & exhibitors, providing more engagement and an improved customer experience for visitors to events, exhibitions, and conferences all over the world.

A remarkable feat in-light of the troubles the events industry has faced over the past few years includes bookings up to summer 2023 of which 80% are returning clients. You can visit their website to find out more or complete a web form to book your next event!