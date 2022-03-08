Giant iTab are back as official supply partner of Confex, the PA Show & EPS once again.

We will be providing our digital signage solutions outside each of the theatre hubs as a part of the world-class conference programme. Not only that, but we will also be showcasing our latest range of giant smartphones & interactive presentation solutions on our own stand, so do come along and say hello.

Our award-winning Giant Smartphones allow YOU to add extra ‘Wow-Factor’ to your stand, showcasing all YOUR digital content. Including websites, apps, brochures, games & social media, in a fun, familiar and more engaging way.

What’s more, if you know how to use a phone, you already know how to use one of these, making it a very smart but simple addition to attract more visitors onto your exhibition stand, while providing your sales teams with an effective way to present your company and its key messages.

As market leaders for the past 12 years, Giant iTab are the flag bearers for creating Giant Smartphones, trusted by major brands all over the world. Our specialist products offer a plug ‘n’ play solution that’s delivered ready to use as soon as it is plugged in.

Our clients vary across all industry sectors from education to retail to events. Having the ability to showcase, educate, sell, sign-up, brand and promote any digital information, the Giant iTab is unrivalled in its field.

Recent additions include our ‘Smartphone Sanitisers’, perfect for events and venues that want to speak to a captive audience who are looking directly at the content on-screen whilst sanitising their hands. Major kudos can be had by simply showing that you care about keeping staff & visitors safe.

Also, hot off the press is a new addition to our smartphone range – the Smartphone Mirror. This is the ideal solution for showcasing social media & getting people to interact directly with your content on-screen in a live environment.

All our units are available to RENT or BUY worldwide, so, if you want a an impactful yet simple way of presenting all your digital media, then get in touch to discuss how we can help you get your message across in a more fun and familiar way.

SPONSORED CONTENT