Get Together on the 9th March and Spread some PositiviTEA with the official Event Wellbeing Day 2022 Fundraiser

EventWell want to bring people together to talk, to open up the conversation and make it ok to talk about mental health! Together we can #BreakTheBias

WHO’S HOSTING? You!

WHAT’S HAPPENING? PositiviTEA – The official Event Wellbeing Day mental health charity fundraiser! You can do anything fun, social or relaxing with a cup of tea!

WHEN IS IT? Wednesday 9th March.

WHERE? In your office, online, at home or wherever you choose!

HOW DO I TAKE PART? – Simply, download the fundraising pack where you will find plenty of ideas for your event (link below) and then you’re set. Share a pot of PositiviTEA and donate!

Not only will taking part help support your own mental health, but also supports EventWell’s beneficiaries and your industry peers with their via the social enterprises charitable and outreach work.

EventWell has been leading the way in raising mental health awareness in the events industry since 2017, providing vital education and campaigns, and safe spaces to actively support mental wellbeing in the event space.

Through taking part and organising your own PositiviTEA event and fundraiser, you could help in so many ways:

· Raising £30 could provide an unemployed event professional with a grocery shop

· Raising £90 could provide an event professional with an hours talking therapy with a qualified therapist

· Raising £100 could provide a week’s worth of food and groceries to an event family in need

· Raising £250 could provide an event professional with a hardship relief grant to cover rent, mortgage or utility arrears

For more information and to download your fundraising pack and sponsorship form visit: https://eventwell.org/positivitea-by-eventwell/

Don’t forget to take pictures and tag @EventWell on Social Media! with the hashtag #EWD22 #PositiviTEA