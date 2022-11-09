GES recognised for Innovation at the UK Graphic Awards

Global Experience Specialist, GES, has walked away with the UK Graphics Award for Innovation this month, recognising its Show Ready exhibition stand package product.

The Innovation Award acknowledges teams who have either gone above and beyond to produce something spectacular that they weren’t previously able to, or who have delivered innovation within their business through research and development.

Show Ready is a revolutionary exhibiting package solution for exhibitors looking to create a big impact on the show floor while maximising their budget and time. The Show Ready package offering also supports exhibition organisers and event venues by bringing together sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use to develop the look and feel of show floors anywhere.

“We’re delighted that Show Ready has been recognised beyond our events industry peers. The feedback we have received has been incredible and this has been supported by the judges’ critique, which described the product as ‘critical for the event and trade show market’” said Jason Stead – Executive Vice President, GES EMEA.

The annual UK Graphic Awards brings the UK’s wide-format print industry together to celebrate and recognise the talent and creativity that goes into producing the most exceptional projects and the impact these have on the broader commercial and social community.