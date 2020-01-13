GES appoints Ibrahim Joueidi to drive corporate sales in the Middle East

GES, a global, full-service provider for live events, has announced the appointment of Ibrahim Joueidi to its Middle East corporate sales team.

Based in the GES Dubai office, Joueidi will be heading sales for the government, leisure and tourism sector. In this new role, he will be tasked with building on the company’s already strong reputation for innovative pavilion and next-generation stand designs in international markets.

With over 16 years’ senior experience in the events industry, Joueidi brings a wealth of expertise to the position. In his previous role as sales development director at Biel Group, Joueidi supported major international trade and tourism clients, including many Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in developing their international growth strategies at events around the globe.

Rabih Sabsabi, commercial director, corporate accounts, GES Middle East commented: “Ibrahim is a great addition to our team. His expertise working with travel and tourism clients will enhance our offering in these sectors and supports our growth strategy in the Middle East.”

Advertisement

Joueidi added: “I am delighted to join GES at this exciting time. I’m passionate about the power of live events and committed to providing the very best customer service. I look forward to meeting new clients and driving new growth for GES in the region.”