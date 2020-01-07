GES appoints customer support manager in Dubai for Visit by GES

GES has appointed Danielle van de Pavert to head up its customer support in Dubai for its award-winning event intelligence product suite, Visit by GES.

In this newly created role, van de Pavert will support clients during exhibitions and events in the company’s growing Middle East region.

Van de Pavert has relocated from Visit’s Dutch office where she has worked as a support engineer since 2017, providing assistance on a portfolio of global shows.

Now based in Dubai, van de Pavert has been promoted to support manager, where she will be working with clients such as DMG, Informa Markets and Terrapin.

Visit offers an integrated registration, data capture and insight platform delivering a 360-degree view of interactions between visitors, exhibitors and organisers throughout the event lifecycle – from audience acquisition to at-show engagement, lead generation and real-time data intelligence.

Van de Pavert said: “I am extremely excited to be working in the Dubai office for Visit. It’s a great time to showcase what we can do as a business, and my role will of course be vital in providing our clients the support they need for their events and exhibitions.”

Chris Lloyd, regional account director for Visit by GES in the Middle East, added: “We are delighted to have Danielle join our expanding team, helping us to deliver more events and even bigger shows throughout the region. We already have a great working relationship with organisers but having a dedicated support manager based here, and with Danielle’s experience, will elevate our customer support to a new level.”