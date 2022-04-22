GDS: Virtual Event Platforms for Conferences & Meetings

Who are GDS Group?

GDS Group are a global events, research and technology services company dedicated to helping clients meet the challenges posed by a fast-moving, disruptive business environment. Established as a B2B publishing company focused on executive audiences and thought leadership in January 1993, the company has steadily evolved into a market leader in the virtual events space.

Through the delivery of virtual summits, showcases, roundtables and now its landmark event platform, Jugo, GDS can help any business to more effectively outpace the speed of change.

Summits

Created to address the realities of the modern world, GDS’ Virtual Summits are ground-breaking 3-day virtual event conferences that bring together business leaders and solution providers. These events take advantage of a multi-dimensional, interactive & captivating event universe to solve business challenges with innovative solutions and drive superior pipeline generation.

The summit proposition is simple: they provide clients with the intelligence they need to make better business decisions. To find out more about the industries that they serve follow this link and check out their upcoming events.

Showcase

GDS Group’s 90-minute Virtual Showcase events help organizations deliver world class events that move minds. With Showcase, internal or external meetings are hosted in an immersive end-to-end digital event service with broadcast-quality stage and screen production.

Engaging audiences is vital in the digital-first world and by bringing them into an immersive virtual experience where everyone feels a sense of buzz, events be engaging as well as deliver ROI.

Roundtables

Hosted by Meet the Boss – part of GDS Group – its virtual roundtables are 90-minute networking conversations between four to six C-level executives. These targeted and closed-door meetings provide a space for senior leaders to learn, develop and benchmark with leading solution providers to solve real business challenges.

GDS’ roundtables help companies:

1. Share real-life, real-time experiences across diverse verticals and geographies.

2. Unlock fresh perspectives and breakthrough thinking.

3. Get the knowledge needed to solve your challenge at a previously unattainable pace.

Jugo

GDS’ events go further to empower audiences. With this in mind, they are pleased to announce their latest event experience, Jugo.

Jugo is a bespoke tool that enables people and companies to build better audience engagement and address a physical world in flux via the latest technological innovation.

Using the power of the Unreal Engine, Jugo is a tool that recognizes the business challenges of today and provides an immersive, engaging solution that helps people create industry altering events in minutes. Experience matters. Use Jugo to deliver one that’s unforgettable. To get an idea for what the platform can do, check out Jugo here.

At GDS Group, every day is different and if you’re interesting in joining them on their journey check out the careers page here.

