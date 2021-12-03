Future-proof event industry ticketing

By the winners of the Best Sales Solution, Event Technology Awards 2021

Ticket buyers now expect hybrid events as standard and to be able to choose whether to attend virtually or in-person.

This seismic shift in how events are delivered and how people access them arose from innovating during lockdown. Digital provided the only way to engage audiences and the market has not looked back. With venues back open we have not reverted to type:

The events industry is all about hybrid.

And it is powered by technology.

During lockdown TicketCo stepped up and innovated. Its solution helped create the events industry as we now know it.

It built live streaming and video on demand functionality on top of its cloud-based event payments platform. The platform is now believed to be the only truly hybrid product for the events industry on the market globally.

“A lot of solutions suffer from fragmentation because streaming and ticketing is provided separately. But our platform is fully integrated so it can manage streaming, virtual ticket sales and physical ticket sales in one place,” said Joe Edwards, Senior Global Key Account Manager at TicketCo. “It’s the ultimate future proof one-stop-ticketing-shop.”

TicketCo was founded with a simple principle: to make event payments easy. And it is a philosophy that has driven its constant innovation.

“We talk to event organisers, listen to their pain-points, challenges and aspirations and invest in making sure our product is always cutting edge and relevant to the market,” added Mr Edwards.

TicketCo’s ticketing platform ensures an easy customer journey for ticket buyers and a straightforward solution for event organisers to operate. It is secure, cost-effective and sustainable.

Based around smart phone technology the platform creates QR codes for ticket buyers to scan in at venues on their phones, or via a print at home ticket. It has enabled numerous sports clubs, theatres and festivals to streamline their ticket offices and provide online ticketing and cashless payments to event goers.

It provides organisers with instant dynamic reporting and integrates with other platforms including CRM and social media while the streaming service can be enjoyed on any device in HD quality.

The power of the platform saw TicketCo scoop Best Sales Solution at the Event Technology Awards 2021.

“Making tickets easy to access and purchase combined with smooth access control and strong digital marketing is key to delivering successful events,” said Mr Edwards.

“The beauty of our platform is organisers can deliver virtual, in-person or hybrid events all via the one solution and cater for every type of event and ticket buyer.”

TicketCo’s unique offering has been adopted by multiple organisers who have experienced great success.

Birmingham Royal Ballet sold digital tickets to its annual Nutcracker performance in 2020.

“Like with any new piece of technology, there is going to be a learning process,” said Paul James, Chief Commercial Officer at Birmingham Royal Ballet. But I asked myself a question: ‘Could my mother do it?’ If my mother could get TicketCo’s technology to work, then anyone can – and she did it.”

