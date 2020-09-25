From the Fields celebrates major new expansion

The team behind Kendal Calling and bluedot grows, with the addition of new partnerships division directed by Chris McCormick

From the Fields have announced the opening of a new partnerships division with the appointment of Chris McCormick as Partnerships Director (pictured). The Manchester agency, founded by Ben Robinson and Andy Smith, is the home of major festivals Kendal Calling and bluedot. McCormick was previously Commercial Director at StarLive and BluePeg, working with the likes of the Mercury Prize, Heineken and Amazon Music.

Co-op​ has been unveiled as the latest client for From the Fields Partnerships, announcing a new multi-year agreement with Kendal Calling to bring its popular festival store to the Lake District festival from July 2021. More information can be found at fromthefields.co.uk/co-op. Manchester Food and Drink Festival has also joined the agency’s event roster alongside clients including Bruntwood, United Utilities and Heineken.

From the Fields will now provide a fully-integrated offering to brands and events that includes curation of music and arts, partnerships and activations, marketing and ticketing. The full From the Fields range of services and portfolio can be found at the relaunched ​fromthefields.co.uk​.

Chris McCormick said: ​“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining From the Fields. I’ve worked with Andy, Ben and the team for over a decade as clients to my own businesses, and their creative and entrepreneurial spirit has always impressed me. Having the chance to join the dots of our combined skills and experience was an opportunity not to be missed.

“I’ll be steering the partnership strategy for Kendal Calling and Bluedot as well as working with external clients. We will also be harnessing our creative, marketing and production expertise to deliver experiential and strategy for brands within music, entertainment and live events.”

Ben Robinson, Managing Director of From the Fields, said: ​“The addition of Chris to our team marks an exciting new era for From the Fields, allowing us to service a wider range of clients with a full complement of services from online and online sponsorship delivery, activations, curation, marketing and production. Now more than ever brands expect a joined-up approach and thanks to our portfolio of award-winning major events and our highly-respected team, From the Fields is now uniquely positioned to deliver incredible campaigns.”

From the Fields has confirmed that their core festivals bluedot and Kendal Calling will return in July 2021, with Bjork, Groove Armada and Metronomy already revealed as the first bluedot 2021 headliners. Tickets for both are on sale now. Arts By The Sea, the From the Fields-curated public arts festival in Bournemouth, will go ahead this month as one of the only culture festivals to take place in the UK this summer.