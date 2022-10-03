Fresh festive photo ideas to spice up your 2022 party season

Christmas simply isn’t Christmas without decorations and twinkling lights. Of course, today it also isn’t complete without photos, GIFS or videos to share on social and enjoy the memories. For this reason (and many more) a photo or video experience is an essential part of any Christmas event from parties to marketing initiatives.

Combining delightful decor, glittering lights and a stocking full of Christmas cheer, if you’re hosting a Christmas event this year you need a Christmas photo booth opportunity. The smiley elves at Smiley Booth have been working overtime to create Five Festive Photo Experiences to make this December one to remember for colleagues and customers.

1. The Festive “Elfie” Experience

This classic photo booth experience provides static photo fun with all the trimmings.



With Christmas props, signs and accessories, festive backdrops or digital scenes this experience is fully adaptable to your theme from traditional reds and greens and shimmering silvers and golds to winter wonderlands, enchanted forests or Santa’s workshop, we love to get creative!



Speaking of the big man, a photo booth brings a new dynamic to the north pole. Offering instant prints AND social sharing a selfie with Santa using a photo booth provides an updated experience for users and a cost effective marketing solution for brands and sponsors.

A Festive Elfie Experience is fully brandable from the photo booth itself to all the digital assets and the unlimited prints.



Christmas is about all about the giving! As well as prints we can offer photo baubles, glitter frames & photo snow globes to create amazing hybrid experiences for your audience.



Activation idea: Use the festive photo booth experience to produce personalised photo gift tags for your brand or a unique photo label for your product.



Party idea: Colleagues create a fun Christmas GIF to relive the office Christmas shindig. A photo bauble is created from one of the GIF frames for them to hang on their Christmas tree as a reminder they survived another year at the company!



2. The Christmas Cracker

Let guests get creative with digital image experiences perfect for the instagram generation. Our digital booths take up little space and offer animated GIFs, boomerangs, slow-mo video and digital props all directly from the booth.



Guests can receive their photo via email, text or QR code or share online to amplify your brand message. Fully customisable and brandable The Christmas Cracker can even incorporate contests and surveys and generate footfall for an in store Christmas promotion. Digital sharing also provides an opportunity for GDPR complaint data capture.

Activation idea: Snap and Share. Use a hashtag promotion to invite customers to the store or pop up. Once on site they try their luck using the photo booth which offers a spin to win feature after users snap a selfie and share online.

3. Let ’s Get Lit!



Christmas is all about the lights. This photo booth concept uses light to dynamically create amazing affects around the subject. Light painting portraits are unique, one of kind images.



Party idea: Various color lights and neons can be used to create stunning visuals and add a unique centre piece to chic, contemporary parties.



4. Snow-Mo 360



Delivering 360 degrees of immersive, innovative and unforgettable fun, the 360 photo booth revolution is the ultimate in image entertainment.



Capturing videos and boomerangs from every angle. Your guests will love their moment in the spotlight all of which is shareable with branded overlays including message and logo and audio.



Party idea: add a fairy light or tinsel enclosure for added glam.



Activation idea: visitors step into a dome with fake snow to create a real life snow globe experience. They receive the video digitally and a physical photo snow globe.



5. Jolly Roamers

The latest in event photography – a photographer and a photo booth experience in one! Our charismatic team capture your guests throughout your event or venue, sipping cocktails, on the dance floor – wherever they roam!



The Jolly Roamers can offer a digital image experience with still, GIFS and video for online sharing or also connect to a print station. They can be booked as a stand alone service or added to any of our other services for that added Christmas magic.

Sleigh your Christmas celebrations and activations this year with Smiley Booth. All our services can be booked for one off or multiple events. Visit http://www.smileyboothbrochure.com/christmas-brochure for pricing or contact kate@smileybooth.co.uk to check availability. We have early bird offers available until the end of September but hurry we are already fully booked on some dates!

