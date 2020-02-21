Freemans Event Partners set for growth in 2020 with major recruitment drive

Gloucester-based Freemans Event Partners (‘Freemans’), a supplier of specialist services to the events industry, has kicked off 2020 with a major recruitment drive, with the aim is to increase its headcount by 20%. New roles on offer range from warehouse operatives to client development director.

Freemans supports over 400 of the UK and Europe’s biggest events, serving venues from Silverstone to Wembley, Twickenham to the Boomtown and Victorious festivals. A family-owned business, which began life in 1975 as a humble fish and chips outlet at Silverstone, Freemans now offers a full package of services to high profile event venues and festivals; from catering, bars, concessions and logistics through to technology and brand partnerships.

Freemans is a major local employer in Gloucestershire with 109 permanent staff. This team expands considerably during the event season with 2,500 additional temporary staff both in the county and further afield. Over the last three years, Freemans has doubled its headcount (permanent staff) and now aims grow its numbers by 20% this year.

Sharon Connor-Jones, HR director, commented: “Having established ourselves with some of the UK’s most prominent venues, we are now in a position to grow, supporting the wide range of services we offer the sector.

“We see opportunities for the future, particularly around technology as outdoor events and festivals move to offer visitors a seamless experience when it comes to connectivity and payments.

“Our aspiration is to increase our Gloucestershire workforce by up to 20% over the next 12 months. We are currently recruiting across the disciplines from catering and operations through to technology and marketing.”