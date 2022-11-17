Four on the Event Tech Awards floor for big winner AccessLOOP

AccessLOOP took home four Event Tech Awards at ExCeL London yesterday evening at a presentation ceremony held directly after Event Tech Live day 1.

Captions and sign language solution AccessLOOP won Best Technology Start-Up, Best New Technology Product, Best Conference Technology (under 10,000 attendees) and Best Use of AI Technology.

CrowdComms secured the coveted People’s Choice Gold standard for Favourite Event Technology Supplier in the People’s Choice Awards, with BW Events Tech and Network Tables securing Silver and Bronze respectively, as well as Best Visitor Registration Technology.

Event engagement specialist Noonah also bagged a brace of Event Tech Awards, winning Best use of Technology for Engagement & Interaction (B2C) together with Best Technology Partnership, which recognised its work with play and entertainment brand Hasbro.

A total of 37 awards were given out on ETL’s Main Stage, with nominees clearly enjoying the informal atmosphere and the chance to have a beer or two and catch up with fellow originators, exhibitors and organisers.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Tech Awards, comments: “It felt like a triple celebration this year! To be truly back, in-person, was fabulous, all the nominees were in among a great opening day of Event Tech Live’s first ExCeL London turn and the calibre of what those companies, those people, submitted to our judges was truly spectacular.

“I want to thank everybody involved and to offer my congratulations to the winners. To better that kind of competition called for something truly spectacular.”

