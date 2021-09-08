Four London Universities Join Academic Venue Solutions

Academic Venue Solutions (AVS), the consortium dedicated to working with academic venues in the UK, has signed up four new venues all based in the UK’s capital city London; London Metropolitan University, Queen Mary Venues, University of West London and the iconic Royal College of Music.

With a complement of 15 academic venues now in London, AVS has an unrivalled collection of diverse institutions for conference and event planners when sourcing venues in the city. From campuses steeped in history to contemporary new spaces, the venue find team are looking forward to working with the latest additions.

Elizabeth McGowan, Head of Events, Hospitality and Business Services commented: “London Metropolitan University are pleased to have joined Academic Venue solutions at such an uncertain but exciting time in our industry. We are looking to revitalise our conferencing business and working together with other academic venues to ensure our sector is well-positioned to welcome back our clients.”

Sales and Membership Director for AVS, Rachael Bartlett said: “AVS are thrilled to welcome new London venues into membership, which demonstrates the tenacity academic venues have to return to commercial business and welcoming new and existing clients back onto campus. Our drive over the forthcoming months will help reposition academic venues within the conference and event sector, and to continue to act as a voice for our industry through the marketing activities of Academic Venue Solutions.”