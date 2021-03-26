Founders of Mustard Media launch world’s first cycling festival

- the marketing agency is driving over 2 million festival ticket sales annually across eighteen countries and six continents -

The founders of Mustard Media – Edward Norris, Oli Hackett and Rob Masterson -launch the 3-day festival Velio this September with the world’s first immersive biking experience alongside live music, comedy shows and incredible food, at Cheshire’s Cholmondeley Castle grounds.

Born out of lockdown, the concept for Velio stemmed from Norris’ new-found love of cycling after recognising the need to switch-up his lifestyle to achieve more balance and prioritise wellbeing. After discovering the power of cycling to better mental and physical health, the team envisioned a one-of-a-kind bike festival that would play host to world-class entertainment and wellbeing experiences.

Global leaders in the realm, Mustard Media have over eight years of experience in growing festivals worldwide – including Afronation, Lost & Found, Elrow, and locally Manchester Pride, Parklife, The Warehouse Project and Lightopia – so when Norris spotted a gap in the world market for a festival that put cycling at the forefront, the team were eager to diversify their business in order to create the unique festival that is now Velio.

The bike-fuelled festival will take place on Friday 17th till Sunday 19th September in Cheshire. Just under an hour’s drive from Manchester the intention is to give Mancunians the opportunity to explore the beautiful countryside on their doorstep. The festival headliner – Velutopia – will be a world-first bike ride filled with immersive entertainment, stretching across 14km of closed roads. The carefully curated programme will also include international music artists, comedians and immersive moments across five stages.

Edward Norris, co-founder of Mustard Media and CEO of Velio Festival said:

“The past 12-months have been eye-opening for me. Finding a new hobby that helps me switch-off and better my lifestyle has really changed my life, so I wanted to create an experience that would incorporate my new obsession for cycling with my love and experience in festivals to create one like no other in existence worldwide. It’s also been a really rewarding opportunity to be able to bring Velio into existence as it’s allowed me to channel my personal growth into my work.

“We’re on a mission to get more people into cycling and bring it’s wholehearted culture to the world. Now more than ever we need the ability to switch off, connect with others and live a balanced lifestyle, at Velio we’re here to help celebrate the good times, indulge your senses and embrace the cycling culture. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, our community is open.”