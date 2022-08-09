Founders Factory investor to join Event Tech Live Launchpad judging panel

The Event Tech Live (ETL) Launchpad is back for 2022 and alongside comes the globally acclaimed Launchpad Competition. The competition is open exclusively to Launchpad exhibitors and has been the trigger to countless success stories.

To enter the competition, companies will need to be exhibiting within the Event Tech Live London 2022 Launchpad feature and incorporation or trading start date must be less than 3 years.

Launchpad companies will be shortlisted by industry vote starting on 1st October 2022 and announced on 16th November (day 1 of ETL London). On day 2 of Event Tech Live (17th November) each shortlisted company will have the opportunity to deliver a presentation in front of a live audience and an expert panel of judges.

The winning start-ups will be awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold – with significant prizes on offer for each winner – Including a £5,000 marketing credit with Event Industry News.

Olivia Brooks, Investor at The Founders Factory and Launchpad 2022 Judge says:

“With Founders Factory’s increasing interest in the Event Tech space, I’m very excited to judge startups at Event Tech Live. There are so many new opportunities and innovations stretching across ticketing, marketing and event delivery in the metaverse so this is a very exciting time to be investing in the space”.

Previous Launchpad winners have gone on to see great industry success and there’s one winner whose software you will have used if you have applied for speaking opportunities at Event Tech Live – Lineup Ninja.

Joe Atkinson, Director & Co-founder at Lineup Ninja and 2018 competition winner says:

“We introduced the company at Event Tech Live’s Launchpad competition four years ago.

Just the opportunity to show our product to the judges was valuable, but we got several more important benefits from taking part. Pitching in front of a live audience on the main stage was great exposure, putting us in front of a number of industry buyers.

There were several profile-boosting prizes and a good few trade press articles about our win too, but just being in the running was a story we could use to promote our brand via our own – and more importantly – via Event Tech Live’s social media channels.

Taking part in the competition was an entirely positive experience and I’d recommend it to any event tech start-up. Particularly if, like us, you’re bootstrapping your initiative, it’s a very cost-effective way to gain brand exposure. On top of that, we met several industry contacts who we now count as friends.

If you’re thinking about entering, just do it. You have nothing to lose”

Launchpad spaces are extremely limited. Contact the team today on sales@eventtechlive.com to secure your space and enter the 2022 Launchpad Competition.

Entries must be received by 31st August 2022.