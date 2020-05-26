For the first time, the Fast Forward 15 Charity Challenge Event is going virtual

Fast Forward 15 presents The Soaring 20’s, the programme’s fifth Charity Challenge event. This year’s mentees are throwing an evening soiree celebrating 100 years of inspirational women, in support of Girls Rock London.

“With a 1920’s theme, we are celebrating 100 years of inspirational women. It’s looking to be quite the event, with some great speakers and top auction bids,” Fay Sharpe.

Following on from their graduation earlier this week, the 2019/2020 Fast Forward 15 mentees are proud to share exciting updates about this this year’s Charity Challenge event The Soaring 20’s.

Going into its sixth year, the Fast Forward 15 mentoring programme has supported 75 female event industry professionals to grow and strengthen their careers. Founded five years ago by Fay Sharpe (Vice President of BCD M&E), the not-for-profit mentoring scheme pairs some of the industry’s leading figures with female professionals. Mentors represent companies such as Hearst, IMEX, First, London Business Forum, Cvent, Fidelity International & Bayer.

As part of the programme, the 15 event professionals organise an annual Charity Challenge event. Originally planned as a live event, the current lockdown meant the team had to adapt quickly. With support from industry partners, the event will now provide the ultimate virtual experience. Reflecting the event industry’s resilience and flexibility, it will be a true celebration featuring a series of masterclasses to help attendees soar into the 20’s in style.

The Challenge is…there is no budget. So, the mentees rely on colleagues from across the events and hospitality industry to donate their valuable time and resources. This year’s event partners include production company Sparq, who are providing their comprehensive digital platform to host the event, and Hire Space, who have provided their expertise in helping to make the transition.

The team have set themselves an ambitious target. All money raised will be divided between funding the FF15 programme for future years and their chosen charity Girls Rock London – a music project providing a platform for girls and women to find and develop their voices.

A Girls Rock London representative said, “Girls Rock London are delighted to partner with Fast Forward 15, an excellent programme that shares our values and beliefs in the transformative power of mentoring young women. We couldn’t be happier to be their chosen charity!”

The evening will kick off with a cocktail making session, hosted by The Cocktail Service. Girls Rock London will be performing throughout the evening and this year’s event sees the return of Jennifer Davidson, MD and founder of Sleek Events. A previous Fast Forward 15 mentee, Davidson has won several industry awards for her accomplishments and will be sharing her experiences on the programme and beyond. There will be a live auction and prize draw.

The event is designed to be the ultimate celebration of our industry – a great opportunity for colleagues to come together, network, support a charity and celebrate the power of events.

Tickets are available online now, with sponsorship packages also available.

AGENDA

18:00 Interactive drinks making session hosted by The Cocktail Service

18:15 Jennifer Davidson, Founder & MD of Sleek Events, former FF15 mentee

18:30 Performances from Girl’s Rock London

18:45 Special Guest Speaker to be announced soon!

19:00 Auction, Competition & Prize draw results

19:05 Special Guest Speaker to be announced soon!

19:15 Performance from LIPS Choir, supported by talents from GRL

19:30 End

More details regarding event content will be released in the coming weeks.