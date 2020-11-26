For sale as a package: PD Events Weddings and Hire PTY LTD AUD$2.5 million

PORT DOUGLAS www.visitportdouglasdaintree.com

Port Douglas is just an hour’s drive north from Cairns international airport via a spectacular coastal road that is surrounded by forest and the Coral Sea.

It is the only place on Earth where two World Heritage listed jewels exist side by side; the Great Barrier Reef and the rainforest of Daintree and Cape Tribulation.

We all need time out now and again, to enter a laid back tropical oasis with sophisticated worldly comforts offering a small friendly village atmosphere with world class resorts.

The climate is seductive. Balmy days dissolve into tropical evenings with velvet starry skies. The tropics are a feast for the senses; the sights, sounds and tastes; you will never want to leave!

This tropical paradise is where there is a unique opportunity to mix business with lifestyle, where more than a 10 minute pushbike ride is considered a lengthy commute to work.

FOR SALE AS PACKAGE

AUD$2.5 million

PD EVENTS WEDDINGS AND HIRE PTY LTD

PDEWH, has established itself as the pre-eminent Event and Wedding solution provider for Cairns and Port Douglas. Vicki and Byron Kurth have had 30 years of relationship building in the local area. The company’s strength is in its relationships and the brand awareness that it has created. It has limited hire assets itself and works primarily as an intermediary between its clients and its major equipment supplier, Uptown Hire. With three brands under its parent company, the business has the ability to target different markets.

PD Weddings and Hire myweddinginportdouglas.com as the name suggests, provides wedding planning solutions for Brides and Grooms, along with styling and logistics capabilities. It can be a one stop shop for those looking for a total wedding solution or has the ability to provide parts thereof.

PD Events and Hire www.portdouglaseventsandhire.com services the corporate side of the market, providing equipment and styling solutions for corporate events both onsite at hotels, or offsite in locations around the Tropical north. PDEH is the preferred supplier to the major corporate hotels in the Douglas Shire and also has great relationships with the Cairns properties as well.

WB Productions is the arm of the business that provides production solutions for Hotels and Corporates. It provides the one stop shop for clients wanting the full gamut of event production, organising venues, caterers, entertainers, AV, etc.

UPTOWN HIRE www.uptownhire.com.au

Uptown Hire has been the longest established party equipment hire in the Douglas Shire and has only had two owners in the last 20 years. With an inventory that would cost over a million dollars to replace, Uptown has the full range of assets required to service the event industry in the Douglas Shire. Its inventory ranges from Marquees and Catering equipment to bespoke furniture that suits the lucrative niche wedding and event market. Given the right energy it has the ability to grow its business markedly, capitalising on a number of areas in the market that currently have gaps. At the moment it relies heavily on the business that is bought to it by PDEW&H.

51 CREES ROAD CRAIGLIE (THE GROTTO) www.rainforestgrottoportdouglas.com

Located a few minutes from the village of Port Douglas this 27 Acre block of land has multiple uses. Apart from currently being leased to a cane farmer to grow sugar cane, the two large sheds onsite are currently used as storage for Uptown, and the rainforest Grotto area is used for corporate events and weddings. Whilst the cane doesn’t generate a lot of income, the Grotto commands between 1.5K – 2K venue hire per event, with 15 confirmed events so far for 2021. The council approved proposed home site is adjacent to the Grotto area and a house would enhance the earning capability of the property. The perfect blend, where business pays for lifestyle.

